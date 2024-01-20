Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 18,974 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

