Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,083 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.