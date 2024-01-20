Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

