Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 67.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $234.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $259.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

