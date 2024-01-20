Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.49 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.