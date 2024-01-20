Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

