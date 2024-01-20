Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $108.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

