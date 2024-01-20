Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $381.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

