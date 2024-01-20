Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $54,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 381.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 324,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 257,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

