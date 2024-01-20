Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $204.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.