Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

