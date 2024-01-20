Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

