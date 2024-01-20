Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,191,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $805.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $769.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

