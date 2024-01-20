Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

