Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

