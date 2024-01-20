Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

