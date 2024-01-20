Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 37,694 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.