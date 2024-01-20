Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,146 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 421,854 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

TFC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

