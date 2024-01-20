Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB opened at $122.73 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

