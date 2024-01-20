Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

BA opened at $214.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

