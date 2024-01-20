Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $107.37 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

