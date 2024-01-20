Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $484.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $485.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.