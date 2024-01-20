Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
