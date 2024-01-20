Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $523.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.38.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

