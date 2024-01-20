Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.