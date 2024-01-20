Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (CULL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on February 21st

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Cullman Bancorp has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John A. Riley III acquired 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,684.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.