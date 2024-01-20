Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.12

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

CULL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

In other news, CEO John A. Riley III acquired 6,980 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

