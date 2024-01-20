Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 5,029,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Curaleaf Trading Up 7.0 %

CURLF stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $333.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. Analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

