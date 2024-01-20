Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Review

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $25.73 million 5.81 -$106.14 million ($1.67) -1.61 Curis $10.16 million 6.74 -$56.67 million ($9.33) -1.25

Curis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cellectis and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 262.45%. Curis has a consensus target price of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 490.94%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -346.65% -73.03% -32.22% Curis -460.45% -135.38% -49.81%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellectis beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.