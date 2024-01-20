CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

