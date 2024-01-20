CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.