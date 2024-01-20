CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.17.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

