Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,765 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 277,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 187,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

TSM opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $592.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

