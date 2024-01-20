Cypress Capital Group Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $172.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

