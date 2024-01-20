Cypress Capital Group Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

