Cypress Capital Group Makes New $748,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

