Cypress Capital Group Sells 260 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

