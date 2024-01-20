Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.