Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,959 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

PNC opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

