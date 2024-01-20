Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.