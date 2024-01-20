Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

