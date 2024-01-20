Dawn Protocol Market Cap Tops $229,725.82 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $229,725.82 and $662.88 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
