Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RIVN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

