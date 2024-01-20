Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Up 1.5%

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 765.45 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.54). 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.40).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,209.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 751.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 811.33.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.