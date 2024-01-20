Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.