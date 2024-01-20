Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.