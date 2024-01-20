Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Position Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,977 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for 3.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 3.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $56,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

DFIN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.75. 105,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,554. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

