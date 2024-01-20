Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0079 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,773.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 29,692 shares of company stock worth $894,935 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

