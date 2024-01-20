Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0079 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,920 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,088.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $156,948.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,088.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $894,935 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

