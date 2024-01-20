Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0079 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Dorchester Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
