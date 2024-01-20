Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRVN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

