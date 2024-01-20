DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 116.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

